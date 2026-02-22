Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 11:18
    Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy

    An Australian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, a government source said on Sunday in the latest transit of the sensitive waterway by a US ally, which Chinese state-backed media said was tracked and monitored by the nation's military, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Toowoomba, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, "conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait" on Friday and Saturday as part of a "Regional Presence Deployment in the Indo-Pacific region", the source said.

    "All interactions with foreign ships and aircraft were safe and professional," the source said.

    China's state-backed Global Times newspaper, citing an unnamed Chinese military source, reported late on Saturday that "the Chinese People's Liberation Army carried out full-process tracking, monitoring, and alert operations throughout the transit."

    US warships traverse the strait every few months, enraging Beijing, and some US allies, such as France, Australia, Britain and Canada, have also made occasional transits.

    Australian warship Taiwan Strait China
    Avstraliyanın hərbi gəmisi Tayvan boğazını keçib
    Австралийский военный фрегат пересек Тайваньский пролив

