    Australian PM Tony Abbott ousted by Malcolm Turnbull

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Australia is to have a new prime minister after Tony Abbott was ousted as leader of the center-right Liberal Party by Malcolm Turnbull, according to the BBC News.

    In the dramatic late night party leadership ballot, Mr. Abbott, who had been plagued by poor opinion polls, received 44 votes to Mr. Turnbull`s 54.

    Mr. Turnbull said he assumed that parliament would serve its full term, implying no snap general election.

    The new leader will be Australia`s fourth prime minister since 2013.

