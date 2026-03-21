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    Australia's Northern Territory braces for Tropical Cyclone Narelle impact

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 09:14
    Australia's Northern Territory braces for Tropical Cyclone Narelle impact

    Tropical Cyclone Narelle was forecast to ​hit Australia's Northern Territory on Saturday ‌after a day earlier bringing destructive winds, heavy rain and power outages to the country's northeast coast, Report informs via Reuters.

    Narelle, ​a category two system moving west in ​the Gulf of Carpentaria, would likely reach ⁠the remote east of the territory late ​on Saturday, the nation's weather bureau said.

    "Narelle ​is forecast to strengthen during Saturday as it tracks quickly westwards," the bureau said, forecasting destructive winds of ​up to 185 kph (115 mph).

    On Friday, Narelle made ​landfall as a category four system, a rung short of ‌the ⁠strongest, in neighbouring Queensland state about 550 km (340 miles) north of Cairns, the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef tourist attraction. Weather ​officials later ​downgraded the ⁠storm as it moved inland.

    Narelle comes after Tropical Cyclone Fina hit the Northern ​Territory in November and conjured up ​painful ⁠memories of Cyclone Tracy that wiped out much of the region's capital Darwin on Christmas ⁠Day ​1974. Tracy killed 66 people ​in what was one of Australia's worst natural disasters.

    natural disasters tropical cyclone Australia
    Narelle qasırğası Avstraliyanı cənginə alıb
    Северная территория Австралии готовится к воздействию тропического циклона Нарелле

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