Audrey Azoulay becomes UNESCO Director-General

© UNESCO

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former minister for Culture and Communication of France Audrey Azoulay has been confirmed as the Director General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Report informs referring to the TASS, majority of session participants of the General Conference of UNESCO voted in favor of this decision

45-year-old French will replace in this post Bulgarian diplomat and scholar Irina Bokova who has been the Director General of UNESCO since 2009.

Azoulay said she is willing to strengthen the weight of organization. She said the main duty of UNESCO is to try to build lasting peace.

Among the candidates for Director General post of UNESCO was the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu. He withdrew his candidacy following the first stage of voting.