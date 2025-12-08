Attempted coup in Benin suppressed, all its foci mopped up — President

An attempted coup has been suppressed in Benin, the country"s President Patrice Talon said in his address to the nation broadcast on national television, Report informs via TASS.

"A small group of military personnel rebelled, and it was suppressed by our army. All foci of the coup have been mopped up. The act of treason [by the rebels] will not go unpunished," the head of state said.

Talon stressed that the authorities have complete control of the situation throughout the country.

"The situation is completely under control. Security and public order will be ensured everywhere," Talon said adding that citizens can safely go about their daily affairs.