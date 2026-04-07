At least three killed after rockets launched from Kuwait hit house near Iraq's Basra, sources says
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 22:22
At least three people were killed and five others wounded on Tuesday when rockets fired from the direction of Kuwait hit a house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra, security and health officials told Reuters on Tuesday, Report informs.
Police said the death toll could rise as some family members remained under the debris.
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