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    At least three killed after rockets launched from Kuwait hit house near Iraq's Basra, sources says

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    • 07 April, 2026
    • 22:22
    At least three killed after rockets launched from Kuwait hit house near Iraq's Basra, sources says

    At least three people were killed and five others wounded on Tuesday when rockets fired from the direction of Kuwait hit a house in Khor al-Zubair near Basra, security and health officials told Reuters on Tuesday, Report informs.

    Police said the death toll could rise as some family members remained under the debris.

    Escalation in Middle East Kuwait Iraq
    Küveytin İraqı atəşə tutması nəticəsində üç nəfər ölüb
    При обстреле Ирака со стороны Кувейта погибли три человека

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