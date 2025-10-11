Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    At least 7 dead after Philippines hit by twin quakes, tsunami warning up

    11 October, 2025
    09:41
    At least 7 dead after Philippines hit by twin quakes, tsunami warning up

    Two powerful offshore earthquakes struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least seven people, while towns near the epicentre suffered structural damage and authorities warned of strong aftershocks, Report informs via Reuters.

    The first quake of magnitude 7.4, in waters off the town of Manay in the province of Davao Oriental, triggered a tsunami alert for coasts within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicentre, but the warnings for the Philippines and Indonesia were subsequently lifted.

    A second earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the same area seven hours later, triggering a new tsunami warning, with the country's seismology agency Phivolcs warning of possible waves that could be more than one metre (3.2 feet) higher than normal tides.

    People living near coastal areas in the southern Philippines were "strongly advised to immediately evacuate" to higher ground, or move further inland, it said in an advisory.

    Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol described the twin earthquakes as a "doublet", two distinct earthquakes that occurred along a massive trench off the country's eastern seaboard.

