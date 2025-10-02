Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official says

    Other countries
    02 October, 2025
    • 18:35
    At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official says

    At least 26 people drowned when a boat carrying traders capsized on the River Niger in Nigeria's north-central Kogi State, a regional state official said on Thursday, the latest deadly waterway accident in the West African nation, Report informs via Reuters.

    Kogi Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo said in a statement that the passengers had been travelling on Wednesday from the district of Ibaji in Kogi State to a market in Ilushi, in neighbouring Edo State, when their vessel overturned.

    Boat mishaps are common in Nigeria, where operators often overload vessels and ignore safety regulations such as the use of life jackets, despite repeated warnings from authorities.

    Accidents tend to spike during the rainy season, now in full swing, when rivers swell and currents strengthen.

    Boats remain a crucial form of transport in rural parts of Nigeria, where road infrastructure is often inadequate, but the enforcement of safety standards continues to lag.

    Nigeriyada qayıq aşıb, azı 26 nəfər boğulub
    По меньшей мере 26 человек утонули в результате крушения лодки в Нигерии

