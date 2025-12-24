Azerbaijan initiates publication of declaration on missing persons at UN

The memorandum and accompanying declaration, submitted by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, have been officially published as documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Report informs.

On December 8, 2025, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General presenting the declaration adopted at an international conference in Baku dedicated to uniting efforts and strengthening cooperation to address the issue of missing persons.

The conference, held from October 9 to 11, 2025, in Baku, brought together representatives from various countries and international organizations. The event was devoted to discussing the issue of missing persons in the context of international humanitarian law and human rights.

The declaration expresses grave concern over the increasing number of missing persons as a result of armed conflicts and reaffirms the right of families to know the fate of their loved ones. The document emphasizes the importance of states' respect for international humanitarian law and human rights.

Furthermore, the parties call for all feasible measures to prevent disappearances during armed conflicts and to provide information on the fate of missing persons. Particular attention is paid to the potential for mines and unexploded ordnance to hinder the identification of missing persons.

The document proposes strengthening cooperation between states, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations to address the issue of missing persons, exchanging best practices, and utilizing forensic examinations and new technologies.

The letter and the accompanying declaration were circulated as official documents of the UN General Assembly on the themes of "Prevention of Armed Conflict," "Promotion and Protection of Human Rights," "Ending Racism and Discrimination," and "Rule of Law."