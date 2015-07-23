At least 20 dead, 48 injured in Baghdad car bomb blast

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ Twenty people are dead and at least 48 are injured following an explosion in a Shia district in southwestern Baghdad.

Report informs citing Russian media, a car bomb charge was set off in the middle of a bust market.

IS took the responsibility for the terrorist attack

The Iraqi capital has seen plenty of sectarian violence in recent years that has nothing to do with ISIS - Shiite and Sunni Muslim groups have repeatedly targeted each another in violent attacks. While it has taken over vast swaths of Iraqi and neighboring Syria, ISIS has not been as active inside Baghdad - though Tuesday's attacks, as well as others, may indicate that this is changing.

One of the most gruesome such attacks happened late last week on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.