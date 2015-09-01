As a result of air strikes against the Taliban killed 27 militants in Afghanistan

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 27 militants of the radical group "Taliban" were killed and 16 were wounded in the air strikes by government forces in southern Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, said local police chief Abdul Qayyum Barak.

Strokes occurred in Gereshk district of Helmand province.

"Acting in accordance with the data of intelligence, government forces on Tuesday carried out air raids against "Taliban" insurgents, hiding in Gereshk district, as a result 27 armed radicals were killed and 16 injured", said Barak. The police chief said that among the victims no civilian population and the military servants.