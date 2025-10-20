Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 20:52
    Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi discussed issues of European integration during a working visit to Luxembourg, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The two officials explored opportunities to expand bilateral partnership through reciprocal visits and enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    Both ministers highlighted their readiness to exchange best practices for the effective implementation of relevant instruments related to European integration. The Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister also shared his country's electoral experience, including efforts to counter hybrid threats and disinformation, as well as strengthening institutional capacity for these purposes.

    Armenia Moldova Ararat Mirzoyan Mihai Popșoi discussions European integration
    Ermənistan və Moldova Avropaya inteqrasiya məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Армения и Молдова обсудили вопросы евроинтеграции

    Latest News

    21:48

    Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World Championship

    Individual sports
    21:00

    Deputy Minister: Caspian Sea's falling water levels still overlooked

    Ecology
    20:52

    Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

    Other countries
    20:43

    Juventus hand new contract extension to Rugani

    Football
    20:23

    Turkish, Greek FMs convene in Luxembourg

    Region
    20:08
    Photo

    Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agencies

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

    Other countries
    19:35
    Photo

    Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

    Infrastructure
    19:25

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    Other countries
    All News Feed