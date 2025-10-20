Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi discussed issues of European integration during a working visit to Luxembourg, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

The two officials explored opportunities to expand bilateral partnership through reciprocal visits and enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both ministers highlighted their readiness to exchange best practices for the effective implementation of relevant instruments related to European integration. The Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister also shared his country's electoral experience, including efforts to counter hybrid threats and disinformation, as well as strengthening institutional capacity for these purposes.