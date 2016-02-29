​Armed forces from 20 countries launch manoeuvres in Saudi Arabia

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armed forces from 20 countries have begun manoeuvres in northeastern Saudi Arabia, Report informs the official Saudi Press Agency described that as one of the world's biggest military exercises.

Troops from Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and Sudan are among those participating in the "Thunder of the North" exercise, which began on Saturday and involves ground, air and naval forces, SPA reported.

Forces from the other five Gulf Arab states are also taking part in "one of the world's most important military exercises based on the number of forces participating and the area of territory used," the news agency added.

It said a major goal of the exercise was to improve training in responding to the threat posed by "terrorist groups."

Saudi Arabia has carried out air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria as part of a US-led coalition fighting the jihadists.