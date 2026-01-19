President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting
Foreign policy
- 19 January, 2026
- 15:22
On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Swiss Confederation to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
According to Report, at Zurich International Airport, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.
