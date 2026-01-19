Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:22
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Swiss Confederation to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

    According to Report, at Zurich International Airport, the head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Switzerland World Economic Forum
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Davos Forumunda iştirak etmək üçün İsveçrədə səfərdədir
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл в Швейцарию для участия в ежегодном заседании ВЭФ

    Latest News

    15:41

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up by nearly 2% in 2025

    Infrastructure
    15:34

    Gas transit via Azerbaijan's main pipelines down slightly in 2025

    Energy
    15:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in emergency management

    Domestic policy
    15:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025

    Finance
    15:00

    Azerbaijan posts 1% increase in gas extraction in 2025

    Energy
    14:58

    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

    Finance
    14:45

    ANAMA: Over 500 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    14:36

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million

    Social security
    All News Feed