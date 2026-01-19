Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up by nearly 2% in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:41
    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up by nearly 2% in 2025

    During the past year, business entities operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector carried 243.2 million tons of cargo, an increase of 4.4 million tons, or 1.8%, compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    In the specified period, transport operators served 2.21 billion passengers, which is an increase of 127.1 million passengers, or 6.1%, year-on-year.

    In 2025, the volume of cargo transported by vehicles belonging to the non-state sector grew by 3.2%. The share of this sector in the total volume of transported cargo amounted to 80.4%.

