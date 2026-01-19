Over 36M tons of oil transported via BTC pipeline in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines transported 36,306,200 tons of oil, a 6.3% decrease compared to 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Over the past year, 74.9% of oil was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline – 27,179,200 tons (a 7.8% decrease year-on-year).

According to the data, 84.8%, or 23,056,900 tons, of the oil transported via the BTC pipeline was oil produced in Azerbaijan, while 15.2%, or 4,122,300 tons, was transit oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

During this period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via the BTC pipeline decreased by 4.6%, while transit oil volumes decreased by 22.2%.

The BTC pipeline currently primarily transports oil produced in Azerbaijan from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block and condensate from the Shah Deniz field.

ACG participants include: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).