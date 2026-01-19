Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:00
    Azerbaijan posts 1% increase in gas extraction in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 50.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Of this total, 38.0 billion cubic meters were classified as marketable gas.

    During the reporting period, overall natural gas production increased by 1% compared to 2024, while marketable gas output grew by 0.7%.

    Last year, Azerbaijan also produced 27.67 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate, of which 27.6 million tons were classified as marketable crude oil.

    Compared to 2024, crude oil production and marketable oil volumes decreased by 4.7% and 4.8%, respectively.

    Azerbaijan natural gas production State Statistical Committee
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda qaz hasilatı 1 % artıb
    Добыча газа в Азербайджане увеличилась на 1% в 2025 году

