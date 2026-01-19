Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

    Finance
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 14:58
    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

    In 2025, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 89.916 billion manats (approximately $52.9 billion), representing an 8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    At the same time, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 7.6% YoY and reached 8,778 manats (just over $5,163).

    Azerbaijan income State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 8 % artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли на 8%

    Latest News

    15:41

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up by nearly 2% in 2025

    Infrastructure
    15:34

    Gas transit via Azerbaijan's main pipelines down slightly in 2025

    Energy
    15:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in emergency management

    Domestic policy
    15:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025

    Finance
    15:00

    Azerbaijan posts 1% increase in gas extraction in 2025

    Energy
    14:58

    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

    Finance
    14:45

    ANAMA: Over 500 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    14:36

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million

    Social security
    All News Feed