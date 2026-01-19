Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

In 2025, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 89.916 billion manats (approximately $52.9 billion), representing an 8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.

At the same time, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 7.6% YoY and reached 8,778 manats (just over $5,163).