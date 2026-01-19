Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Domestic policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:24
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in emergency management

    Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, held discussions with Mohammad Abiddin Abd Rahman, Chief Commissioner of Malaysia's Civil Defense Forces, on cooperation in the field of emergency management, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    During the meeting, held as part of Heydarov's visit to Malaysia, the growing importance of international cooperation in emergency management was emphasized against the backdrop of climate change, intensifying natural disasters, and technological accidents.

    It was stated that within the framework of friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, the exchange of experience in disaster and crisis management, as well as the implementation of joint training and professional development programs between the responsible agencies of Azerbaijan and Malaysia, is mutually beneficial. In this context, confidence was expressed that the current visit and discussions will give impetus to the expansion of relations.

