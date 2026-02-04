Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Witkoff, Kushner to take part in trilateral talks on Ukraine in UAE on February 4

    • 04 February, 2026
    • 08:17
    Witkoff, Kushner to take part in trilateral talks on Ukraine in UAE on February 4

    US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner will take part in talks with Russia and Ukraine on the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, Report informs.

    "That's why Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note the trilateral talks that took place last week or the week prior are historic by nature," she said.

    Rusiya-Ukrayna danışıqlarında Uitkoff və Kuşnerin iştirakı təsdiqlənib
    США подтвердили участие Уиткоффа и Кушнера в предстоящих переговорах РФ и Украины

