Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Netanyahu, Witkoff discuss Hamas disarmament, situation around Iran

    Other countries
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 08:10
    Netanyahu, Witkoff discuss Hamas disarmament, situation around Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff met in Jerusalem to discuss the Gaza peace process and the situation around Iran, the office of the Israeli premier said, Report informs.

    "The prime minister reiterated the uncompromising demand for the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the fulfillment of the war objectives prior to the reconstruction of the Strip," the office said in a statement.

    In the course of the conversation, Netanyahu "clarified that the Palestinian Authority will not be part of the administration of the Gaza Strip in any way, and updated US Ambassador Huckabee on the grave violations discovered in the Strip in the use of UNRWA [UN relief agency for Palestinians] bags to conceal weaponry."

    The sides also discussed the situation around Iran amid the growing tensions in the region.

    "Ahead of Envoy Witkoff's departure to meet with a representative of Iran, the prime minister clarified his position that Iran has proven time and again that its promises cannot be relied upon," the statement reads.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Steve Witkoff Iran Hamas talks
    Нетаньяху и Уиткофф обсудили разоружение ХАМАС и ситуацию вокруг Ирана

    Latest News

    09:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultations

    Foreign policy
    09:19

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:17
    Video

    Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

    Foreign policy
    09:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    08:56

    Overall grain production in Azerbaijan up 3% last year

    AIC
    08:50

    Estonian authorities detain commercial vessel with Russian sailors

    Other countries
    08:43

    NATO"s European command starts planning Arctic Sentry operation

    Other countries
    08:34

    Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

    Other countries
    08:25

    US may slap Algeria with sanctions for purchasing Russian fighter jets — diplomat

    Other countries
    All News Feed