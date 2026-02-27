Azerbaijan to veto ineffective digital projects

By the end of 2026, Azerbaijan will establish a centralized mechanism for coordinating government spending on digital development.

According to Report, this measure is included in the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The document foresees the introduction of budget classifications for government digital initiatives and the adoption of rules to prevent system duplication. In addition, a veto mechanism will be applied to digital development projects that do not align with strategic objectives, such as migration to cloud technologies, the use of artificial intelligence, access to consulting services, and other priority areas.

Furthermore, the Investment Facilitation Document tool will be applied in the field of artificial intelligence.

Funding for the initiatives outlined in the Action Plan will be provided through the state budget and other sources permitted by law.