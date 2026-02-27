Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President signs decree on protecting children from harmful digital content

    Domestic policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 17:34
    President signs decree on protecting children from harmful digital content

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to protect children from harmful content and exposure in the digital environment.

    According to Report, the document aims to ensure a balanced, evidence-based, and systematic approach to protecting children online, promote digital skills for safe social media use, foster a culture of responsible online behavior, and develop creative digital potential among young users.

    Ilham Aliyev children social networks digital environment
    İlham Əliyev uşaqların rəqəmsal mühitdə zərərli məzmundan qorunması barədə Sərəncam imzalayıb
    Президент подписал распоряжение о защите детей от вредного контента в цифровой среде

    Latest News

    18:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    18:24

    Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

    Region
    18:15

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    Tourism
    18:02

    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    Energy
    17:57

    Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

    Tourism
    17:49

    Baku negotiating visa-free deals with friendly nations to boost tourism

    Tourism
    All News Feed