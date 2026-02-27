President signs decree on protecting children from harmful digital content
Domestic policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 17:34
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to protect children from harmful content and exposure in the digital environment.
According to Report, the document aims to ensure a balanced, evidence-based, and systematic approach to protecting children online, promote digital skills for safe social media use, foster a culture of responsible online behavior, and develop creative digital potential among young users.
Latest News
18:39
Photo
Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiativesICT
18:24
Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relationsRegion
18:15
Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic ZoneForeign policy
18:12
Photo
Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet CenterForeign policy
18:08
Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030Tourism
18:02
SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreementEnergy
17:57
Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to BahrainForeign policy
17:57
Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development FundTourism
17:49