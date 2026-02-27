Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Fuad Naghiyev: Tourism sector grew 25% annually in post-pandemic period

    Tourism
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 17:21
    Fuad Naghiyev: Tourism sector grew 25% annually in post-pandemic period

    The tourism accommodation and catering sector in Azerbaijan recorded an average annual GDP growth of 24.5% from 2021 to 2025, reaching 3.6 billion manats ($2.12 billion), Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said during public hearings at the Milli Majlis on "Current State and Prospects of Tourism Development in Azerbaijan."

    According to Report, Naghiyev noted that this figure exceeds pre-pandemic levels by 23.2%. The total added value generated by the tourism sector reached 6.9 billion manats ($4.06 billion) in 2025.

    "Thanks to this growth, the tourism sector"s share of the national economy rose to 5.3% in 2025 for the first time in the country"s history. The rapid expansion has driven the creation of new jobs in the industry. Over the post-pandemic period, 58,000 new jobs were created in the accommodation and catering sector, including 21,000 in 2025 alone. As a result, the sector"s share in the labor market increased from 1.5% to 4.6% over five years," Naghiyev said.

    Fuad Naghiyev tourism GDP State Tourism Agency
    Fuad Nağıyev: "Post-pandemiya dövründə turizm sektoru hər il 25 % böyüyüb"
    Фуад Нагиев: В постпандемийный период туристический сектор ежегодно рос на 25%

    Latest News

    18:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    18:24

    Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

    Region
    18:15

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    Tourism
    18:02

    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    Energy
    17:57

    Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

    Tourism
    17:49

    Baku negotiating visa-free deals with friendly nations to boost tourism

    Tourism
    All News Feed