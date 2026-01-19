Gas transit via Azerbaijan's main pipelines down slightly in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Last year, Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines pumped 40.2 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 0.3% less compared to 2024, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    During the specified period, 57.5% of total gas transit was carried out via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline. A total of 23.14 billion cubic meters of gas was transported through this pipeline, marking a 1.3% increase year on year.

    The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The pipeline was commissioned at the end of 2006, initially transporting gas produced under the first phase of the Shah Deniz project.

    Since the summer of 2018, gas produced under the second phase of the Shah Deniz field has been delivered to Türkiye via the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline and handed over to the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ərzurum boru kəməri ilə nəqletmə 1 %-dən çox artıb
    Объемы транспортировки газа по трубопроводу Баку-Тбилиси-Эрзурум в 2025 году увеличились на 1,3%

