    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025

    Finance
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 15:12
    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to just over 39.131 billion manats (just over $23 billion), while expenditures totaled 38.603 billion manats (just over $22.7 billion), Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry, these figures are respectively 5.3% and 2.4% higher compared to 2024.

    As a result, a surplus of 527.6 million manats (approximately $310.3 million) was recorded in the budget last year, which is 50.6% higher year-on-year.

    Meanwhile, in the previous year, the budget had a deficit of 555.5 million manats (nearly $326.8 million).

