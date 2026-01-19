Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector grew by nearly 9% in 2025

    • 19 January, 2026
    Production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector grew by nearly 9% in 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced goods worth 2.669 billion manats (approximately $1.57 billion), marking an 8.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In December alone, the sector produced goods worth 459 million manats (almost $270 million), which is 26.8% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    In 2025, the sector's share in Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 2.1%.

    Last year, Azerbaijan produced GDP worth 129.1 billion manats (just under $76 billion), which is 1.4% more compared to the preceding year.

    Azərbaycanın İKT sektorunda məhsul istehsalı ötən il 9 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Производство продукции в секторе ИКТ Азербайджана выросло почти на 9% за 2025 год

