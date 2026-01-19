Production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector grew by nearly 9% in 2025
ICT
- 19 January, 2026
- 15:44
In 2025, Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced goods worth 2.669 billion manats (approximately $1.57 billion), marking an 8.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
In December alone, the sector produced goods worth 459 million manats (almost $270 million), which is 26.8% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
In 2025, the sector's share in Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 2.1%.
Last year, Azerbaijan produced GDP worth 129.1 billion manats (just under $76 billion), which is 1.4% more compared to the preceding year.
Latest News
17:10
NATO deputy secretary general to visit BakuOther
17:06
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis AbabaForeign policy
17:05
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sectorFinance
16:57
Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel outputEnergy
16:47
Several killed in blast in Afghan capital KabulOther countries
16:31
Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin saysOther countries
16:29
President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human FraternityForeign policy
16:11
Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenuesICT
16:06