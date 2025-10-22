Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm vote

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 20:47
    Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm vote

    Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein has presented his resignation, Argentina's presidential office said on Wednesday, marking the second departure from that role under the nearly two-year-old administration of President Javier Milei, Report informs via Reuters.

    It was not immediately clear why Werthein stepped down or who would replace the South American nation's top diplomat, who previously served as ambassador to the United States.

    The announcement comes days before a key legislative election on Sunday, in which Milei's libertarian party is hoping to grow its minority presence to safeguard his strategy of steep funding cuts and austerity to improve Argentina's economy.

    Local newspaper La Nacion reported that Werthein had been expected to leave office after Sunday's vote but he instead presented his resignation on Tuesday night.

    Werthein held the post for close to a year, taking over from Milei's first Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, after she was fired for voting in favor of lifting the US embargo against Cuba at the United Nations.

    His resignation comes at a sensitive time for Milei, whose popularity over success in lowering inflation has been hit by public anger over the impacts of his cuts, particularly on the old and disabled, and a recent government corruption scandal.

    Milei earlier this week said there would be a cabinet shakeup after the midterm elections, which face increased scrutiny after Washington signaled that its financial support of Argentina could hinge on the results.

    The US Treasury has agreed a $20 billion US currency swap line with Argentina and signaled it is working on a further $20 billion facility with banks and investment funds.

    KİV: Argentina XİN başçısı istefa verib
    СМИ: Глава МИД Аргентины подал в отставку

