Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day
Milli Majlis
- 30 December, 2025
- 13:52
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has adopted an official appeal on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, according to Report.
Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said that every year, ahead of this date, the Milli Majlis addresses Azerbaijanis and compatriots around the world, and the final item on the agenda was the approval of this appeal.
She noted that the text of the appeal had already been prepared and gave the floor to MP Zaur Shukurov to read it out.
After the appeal was presented to the parliament, it was put to a vote and adopted.
