Antonio Costa: Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach

Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach, as Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's peace proposal is a significant step forward, European Council President Antonio Costa said on X, Report informs.

"The release of hostages, a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access must now follow. I call on all parties to act with urgency and responsibility. The EU, together with its partners, will continue to support efforts toward a just, lasting peace and a two-state solution," Costa wrote.