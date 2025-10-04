Antonio Costa: Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach
Other countries
04 October, 2025
- 15:10
Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach, as Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's peace proposal is a significant step forward, European Council President Antonio Costa said on X, Report informs.
"The release of hostages, a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access must now follow. I call on all parties to act with urgency and responsibility. The EU, together with its partners, will continue to support efforts toward a just, lasting peace and a two-state solution," Costa wrote.
