António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11

The President of the European Council, António Costa, hopes that the European Council will approve on March 11 the extension of the existing and the adoption of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Report informs.

"We are now entering the fifth year of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and a game-changer for the European Union. Since the very first day, the European Union has been unwavering in its support to Ukraine on all fronts: financially, politically, diplomatically, in terms of security and reconstruction," he stated at the ambassadors' conference in Brussels.

Costa recalled that to cover Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years, the European Council in December 2025 approved a total loan of 90 billion euros, backed by the EU budget. The head of the European Council also confirmed the intention to fulfill this commitment.

"It [Russia] profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been sent to support Ukraine. And it benefits from the reduced attention to the Ukrainian front as the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage. We must continue to put pressure on Russia to negotiate a just and lasting peace that is acceptable to Ukraine and that does not undermine Europe's security," he said.