Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 15:39
    António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11

    The President of the European Council, António Costa, hopes that the European Council will approve on March 11 the extension of the existing and the adoption of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Report informs.

    "We are now entering the fifth year of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, a gross violation of the United Nations Charter and a game-changer for the European Union. Since the very first day, the European Union has been unwavering in its support to Ukraine on all fronts: financially, politically, diplomatically, in terms of security and reconstruction," he stated at the ambassadors' conference in Brussels.

    Costa recalled that to cover Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years, the European Council in December 2025 approved a total loan of 90 billion euros, backed by the EU budget. The head of the European Council also confirmed the intention to fulfill this commitment.

    "It [Russia] profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been sent to support Ukraine. And it benefits from the reduced attention to the Ukrainian front as the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage. We must continue to put pressure on Russia to negotiate a just and lasting peace that is acceptable to Ukraine and that does not undermine Europe's security," he said.

    António Costa European Union Russia sanctions Ukraine
    Кошта рассчитывает на утверждение 20-го пакета санкций против РФ 11 марта

    Latest News

    16:23

    MFA: Over 10,000 Chinese travelers safely returned from Middle East

    Other countries
    16:03

    Mingachevir ferry returns to operation after major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    16:03

    SOCAR launches seabed survey activities in Absheron's Qoshadash area

    Energy
    15:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    António Costa hopes EU to approve 20th anti-Russia sanctions package on March 11

    Other countries
    15:37

    Von der Leyen: Europe intends to lead nuclear technology race

    Other countries
    15:35

    Nearly 1,200 hectares of land cleared of mines last week in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    15:34

    Israeli attacks on Lebanon displace 100,000 people in one day

    Other countries
    15:29

    Two killed, 11 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Sloviansk

    Other countries
    All News Feed