Anti-terrorist ops launched in Germany, including mosques

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement authorities in Germany carried out an operation aimed at finding the terrorist groups' wings in the federal state of Hesse.

Report informs citing the TASS.

According to local media, the operation began at 4:00 am local time. Police carrying out searches at 45 sites, including in Frankfurt, Offenbach and Wiesbaden. Mosques, homes and offices searched.

Three people suspected of close ties to the ISIS were detained in Berlin on January 31.