Anitta Hipper: Any support for Ukraine is welcome, including supply of Tomahawks

Brussels continues to actively share information and engage with the US on the issue of supporting Kyiv and the possibility of reaching a settlement with Moscow, Report informs.

This was the response of EU officials to a question about coordinating actions ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announced visit to the US.

Zelenskyy maintains regular contact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated EU Spokesperson Paula Pinho, but added that she cannot comment on preparations for this visit at this time.

Overall, the EU continues to work closely with Kyiv on financial, military, and energy support, as well as on holding Russia accountable for war crimes, added Foreign Policy Officer Anitta Hipper.

Responding to a question about possible greater US involvement in resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia following recent diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East, European Commission representatives stated that "the question of US involvement is Washington's responsibility."

"The issue of possible reparations loans is still under discussion and cannot be resolved without the consent of EU member states. Additional funding sources are being sought. The Commission also calls on member states to more actively participate in arms procurement for Ukraine," Hipper noted.

"Ukraine has every right to self-defense, and we are obliged to continue to support it with all available means," Hipper said, noting that the US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is welcome.

Russia responded to this news by stating that it may potentially increase the risk of a nuclear standoff.