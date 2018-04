Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sanctions against Russia over situation in Ukraine will be extended.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

"It will be necessary to extend sanctions against Russia once more given shortcomings in the Ukraine peace process”, A.Merkel noted.

At the same time, French president François Hollande noted that he is also for extension of antiRussian sanctions.