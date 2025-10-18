All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal
Other countries
- 18 October, 2025
- 17:45
All flights out of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have been suspended following a major fire in the cargo terminal at the international airport on Saturday, airport officials said, Report informs via Reuters.
Thirty-six firefighting units are already working to douse the flames, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell, told journalists.
Operation at the airport was postponed, airport official Masudul Hasan told reporters, adding all aircraft are safe.
This is the third major fire reported in Bangladesh this week. A fire at a chemical warehouse on Tuesday claimed 16 lives and another fire burned down a garment factory building in an export processing zone in Chittagong port city.
Latest News
17:57
MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:53
Greece doubles crude oil imports from AzerbaijanEnergy
17:49
Towing operation of Neptun drilling rig begins with ASCO vesselsInfrastructure
17:45
All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminalOther countries
17:42
Azerbaijan's solar energy generation up 12%Energy
17:37
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani peopleForeign policy
17:31
Azerbaijan boosts crude oil exports to France by over 84%Energy
17:25
Battery fire aboard Air China flight to South Korea forces emergency landingOther countries
17:18