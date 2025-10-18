All flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    All flights out of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have been suspended following a major fire in the cargo terminal at the international airport on Saturday, airport officials said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Thirty-six firefighting units are already working to douse the flames, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Media Cell, told journalists.

    Operation at the airport was postponed, airport official Masudul Hasan told reporters, adding all aircraft are safe.

    This is the third major fire reported in Bangladesh this week. A fire at a chemical warehouse on Tuesday claimed 16 lives and another fire burned down a garment factory building in an export processing zone in Chittagong port city.

    Banqladeşdə aeroportda yanğın səbəbindən uçuşlar dayandırılıb
    В Бангладеш из-за пожара в столичном аэропорту приостановлены полеты

