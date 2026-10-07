Aleksandar Vulin says he plans to run in possible Serbian presidential election

Movement of Socialists leader Aleksandar Vulin has said his party will not be included in the United Serbia electoral list formed around the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) because of pressure from the European Union.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, Vulin had earlier announced that he would support the United Serbia list in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25.

In an interview with B92, Vulin said there were certain differences between the Movement of Socialists and the SNS, but that supporting another electoral list would be "unfair to Serbia."

"I am not part of the government. Under pressure from the EU, the government has renounced me and everything I represent. But I will not support the Student List. I will support the only list capable of standing against it - the United Serbia list," Vulin said.

According to him, the EU has significant influence in Serbia. Vulin said he had been removed from the government while serving as deputy prime minister as a result of EU pressure and that this was also why the Movement of Socialists was not included on the SNS electoral list this time.

Vulin also said he intended to run in a possible presidential election at the end of December.

Snap parliamentary elections will be held in Serbia on October 25.