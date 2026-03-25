Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Airstrike in western Anbar kills 7 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 13

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    • 25 March, 2026
    • 16:11
    Airstrike in western Anbar kills 7 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 13

    Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed ​and 13 others wounded in ‌an airstrike on a site belonging to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ​near an army medical ​centre in western Anbar, security sources ⁠and the defence ministry said ​on Wednesday.

    The ministry said the ​strike, which took place at around 0900 local time, hit a military clinic ​and a nearby engineering unit. ​Rescue teams were still searching the site ‌for ⁠possible additional casualties.

    The ministry condemned the strike as a "blatant and serious violation" of international laws and ​norms prohibiting ​attacks on ⁠medical facilities and personnel, describing it as a ​dangerous escalation and calling ​for ⁠those responsible to be held accountable.

    The ministry said that it reserved the right to respond ⁠in ​accordance with legal frameworks.

    airstrikes Iraq
    İraq Müdafiə Nazirliyi: Ənbardakı hospitala aviazərbə nəticəsində 7 hərbçi ölüb, 13-ü yaralanıb
    Минобороны Ирака: Семь военных погибли в результате авиаудара по госпиталю в Анбаре

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