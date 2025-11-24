Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Airstrike in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region leaves two dead, many injured

    Other countries
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 09:59
    Airstrike in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region leaves two dead, many injured

    Two people were killed and five others injured in the city of Marhanets after a Russian airstrike in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, while five more were wounded in the Nikopol district, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting governor of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said on X, Report informs.

    According to Haivanenko, a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man died in one of the strikes on Marhanets. In the Nikopol district, the injured include a 59-year-old man and four women aged 21, 48, 52, and 69, the last of whom is in serious condition.

    Several fires also broke out in residential areas, and around ten fuel stations were damaged. Infrastructure suffered significant destruction, including two five-story buildings, a private house, a shop, a garage, vehicles, auxiliary structures, and a gas pipeline. Haivanenko added that the number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 16 following the night attack.

    Rusiya Ukraynanın Dnepropetrovsk vilayətinə zərbələr endirib, ölən və xəsarət alanlar var
    Российские войска нанесли удары по Днепропетровской области Украины, есть погибшие и пострадавшие

