Aircraft Frontex believed to be carrying EU border officials crashed in Malta - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ All five people who died in a plane crash in the south of Malta were French citizens, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

The head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini has denied the information about the EU officials among the passengers of the crashed aircraft: "The route had no relation to the activities of the EU", Mogerini posted on Twitter.

According to a statement of Malta International Airport website, causes of the tragedy are currently under investigation. Airport temporarily suspended its work.

***11:46

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least five dead as aircraft believed to be carrying EU border officials crashed in Malta.

Report informs referring to the Haberturk, the incident took place on October 24 morning.

According to report, the plane was carrying EU border officials from Malta. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off and went down.

The crash happened as the plane, a twin-prop Metroliner was heading for Misrata in Libya.

Death toll may be increased.

Rescuers were looking for survivors.