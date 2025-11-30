Afghan national accused of bomb threat in US

An Afghan national was arrested in the US after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating that he was making a bomb with the intention of targeting the Fort Worth area, according to the Department of Homeland Security, Report informs via Fox4.

According to an expert who spoke to FOX 4, the incident could have much bigger national implications for immigrants.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday on charges of making a terroristic threat.

According to DHS, Alokozay came into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome under the Biden administration. He was admitted to the US as a lawful permanent resident on Sept. 7, 2022.

Fox News reports that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer on Alokozay following his arrest.

Immigration attorney Jaime Barron says this case will affect everyone from refugees to asylum seekers.

"It's a very difficult situation, because the community at large sees one immigrant acting in a horrible situation like this, and they assume there are many more that are just because they're immigrants, they want to harm the United States. And as we know, the vast majority of people that immigrate to the United States are because of their love for this country. But it affects severely the image of the immigrant coming to the United States," Barron said.

Barron said the Operation Allies program was a necessity at the time.

"Leaving them behind would have been a death sentence, since they cooperated with the United States," said Barron. "We have to remember that 99% of the Afghani nationals are good people, and that they fought alongside the US to remove the Taliban."

The Trump administration had already halted all asylum decisions and paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports following a shooting near the White House that left one national guard member dead and another in critical condition.

President Donald Trump blamed Biden-era vetting failures for allowing the White House shooter to "slip through the cracks," even though his asylum claim was approved earlier this year.