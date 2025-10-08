Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram Restricted Intentionally

The Taliban have restricted access to several major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, multiple sources told Afghanistan International on Tuesday night, October 7, Report informs via Aghanistan International.

According to some sources, the decision was made during a meeting between the Taliban"s supreme leader and provincial governors and district chiefs in Kandahar.

Residents from several provinces including Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Parwan, Samangan, Faryab, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan confirmed that access to the platforms had been blocked, saying they could only log in using virtual private networks (VPNs). They added that WhatsApp and YouTube remain accessible.

A source in Kabul said Facebook and Instagram are now restricted on mobile data networks, though users can still reach them via fibre-optic Wi-Fi. The source added that TikTok had already required a VPN for access on both Wi-Fi and mobile data before the new restrictions.

The Taliban have not issued an official statement about the restrictions. However, the move comes shortly after reports that authorities abandoned plans for a nationwide internet shutdown, opting instead to target specific platforms.

On Monday night, internet services were briefly cut off in Kunduz province and restored the following morning. Sources said the outage was ordered by the Taliban"s provincial governor.

In recent days, the Taliban have also met with internet service providers to discuss technical measures for filtering or blocking social media platforms, according to informed sources.