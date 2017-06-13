About 800 people injured as a result of food poisoning in Iraq

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ A mass food poisoning at a camp for the displaced near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two people and sickened over 700, Report informs citing the TASS, Iraq's health minister said on Tuesday.

The victims - most of them children and elderly people - experience abdominal pain and dehydration. 40 ambulances were sent to the scene. Most of the patients are hospitalized, many are in serious condition.

According to media reports, the poisoning occurred during the Iftar, organized by one of the charitable foundations.