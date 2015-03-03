 Top
    A number of victims of quake in China up to 50 people

    Tremors destroyed or severely damaged more than 15 thousand houses

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ A number of victims of the earthquake of magnitude 5.5 in southwest China's Yunnan Province has risen to 50 people. Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency, 8 of them are in serious condition.

    Tremors destroyed or severely damaged more than 15 thousand houses.

    So far in the disaster area partially restored the water supply and electricity. For preventing the damages of the earthquake allocated 4 million yuan (650.4 thousand US dollars).

    Yunnan Province - one of the most seismically active regions of China. The last major earthquake occurred here in August 2014. Then dead more than 600 people.

