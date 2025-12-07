Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    9 dead, 7 injured after expressway collisions in China's Xinjiang

    Other countries
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 11:49
    9 dead, 7 injured after expressway collisions in China's Xinjiang

    Nine people were killed and seven others injured in expressway collisions on Saturday night in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The accidents happened at around 10 p.m. on different sections of an expressway in the city of Usu in Tacheng Prefecture, where multiple vehicles crashed in succession. In total, five large vehicles and seven smaller cars were involved.

    The injured were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

    Local officials said the crashes happened amid sudden heavy fog, combined with sub-zero nighttime temperatures that caused road surfaces to become wet and icy within a short period of time.

    Further investigation into the accidents is underway.

    road accident China
    KİV: Çində yol qəzalarında doqquz nəfər ölüb
    Xinhua: На северо-западе КНР в ДТП погибли девять человек

    Latest News

    13:26

    Russian army carries out massive attacks on Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:36
    Photo

    Kyrgyz delegation pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    12:20
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    11:49

    9 dead, 7 injured after expressway collisions in China's Xinjiang

    Other countries
    11:30

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares video about talks during Doha Forum

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Staff and tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

    Other countries
    10:55

    Chinese jets directed fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan says

    Other countries
    10:37

    In Jerusalem, Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Israel

    Other countries
    10:25

    Death toll from devastating Indonesia floods passes 900

    Other countries
    All News Feed