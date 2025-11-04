6 bodies found at military helicopter crash site in Philippines

Philippine military troops have retrieved the bodies of six Philippine Air Force personnel on board a Super Huey helicopter that crashed in Agusan del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said, Report informs via Xinhua.

PAF spokesperson Colonel Ma. Christina Basco told media that soldiers recovered the remains of the two pilots and four crew members.

"The Army recovered the six bodies at the crash site. There were six, not five as initially reported," said Basco.

The aircraft was among four helicopters dispatched to assess the effects of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has left at least 26 people dead in the Philippines as of Tuesday.

In a statement late Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command also said that "the search and rescue operations have led to the recovery of six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members of the ill-fated Super Huey helicopter."

Super Huey is a utility helicopter. These aircraft are widely used for military, search-and-rescue, and disaster-relief operations, especially in remote or weather-affected areas.