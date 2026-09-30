Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    5 arrested in Western Australia over shooting

    Other countries
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 09:36
    5 arrested in Western Australia over shooting

    In Western Australia, five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead, Report informs referring to Xinhua.

    Local police noted that emergency services received a call about a shooting near the city of Geraldton, located 370 km north of Perth. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and the police issued a danger warning and began a search of the area.

    Shooting in Australia
    В Западной Австралии в связи со стрельбой арестованы пять человек
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