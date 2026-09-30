5 arrested in Western Australia over shooting

Stay up to date with the top news!

In Western Australia, five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead, Report informs referring to Xinhua.

Local police noted that emergency services received a call about a shooting near the city of Geraldton, located 370 km north of Perth. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and the police issued a danger warning and began a search of the area.