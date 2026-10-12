5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
Other countries
- 12 October, 2026
- 07:59
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A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Minahasa Peninsula area in northern Sulawesi, Indonesia.
According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake's epicenter was located 154 kilometers west of Gorontalo, a city with a population of about 144,000.
The quake occurred at a depth of 184 kilometers.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
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