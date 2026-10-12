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    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

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    • 12 October, 2026
    • 07:59
    5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Minahasa Peninsula area in northern Sulawesi, Indonesia.

    According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake's epicenter was located 154 kilometers west of Gorontalo, a city with a population of about 144,000.

    The quake occurred at a depth of 184 kilometers.

    There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

    No tsunami warning has been issued.

    Earthquake European-Mediterranean Seismological Center Indonesia
    İndoneziyada 5,8 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    В Индонезии произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,8
    44 - Tezliklə
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