5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

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A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Minahasa Peninsula area in northern Sulawesi, Indonesia.

According to Report, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake's epicenter was located 154 kilometers west of Gorontalo, a city with a population of about 144,000.

The quake occurred at a depth of 184 kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

No tsunami warning has been issued.