5.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan's Aomori Prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Sunday, the country's weather agency said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 10:29 a.m. local time (GMT+9) off Aomori's Pacific coast at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.3 degrees east.

No tsunami advisory was issued.