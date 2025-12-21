Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    5.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan's Aomori Prefecture

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Sunday, the country's weather agency said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The temblor occurred at 10:29 a.m. local time (GMT+9) off Aomori's Pacific coast at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

    The quake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.3 degrees east.

    No tsunami advisory was issued.

