4 killed in Cameroon protests ahead of election results
- 27 October, 2025
- 09:23
At least four people were killed by gunshots in opposition protests in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala on Sunday, according to the campaign of presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, who is seeking to oust veteran leader Paul Biya, Report informs referring to Reuters.
Tchiroma called for the protests to demand that the results of an October 12 vote be respected, a day before the outcome is due to be announced.
