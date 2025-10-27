Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    4 killed in Cameroon protests ahead of election results

    Other countries
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 09:23
    4 killed in Cameroon protests ahead of election results

    At least four people were killed by gunshots in opposition protests in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala on Sunday, according to the campaign of presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, who is seeking to oust veteran leader Paul Biya, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    Tchiroma called for the protests to demand that the results of an October 12 vote be respected, a day before the outcome is due to be announced.

    Cameroon presidential elections opposition
    Kamerunda müxalifətin etiraz aksiyasında 4 nəfər öldürülüb
    Reuters: В Камеруне во время акции протеста убили четырех человек

    Latest News

    10:16

    Telegraph: UK in favor of sharing nuclear weapons with Germany

    Other countries
    10:15

    Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

    Energy
    10:06

    EBRD plans to allocate around €90M to modernize Shaki's water infrastructure in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    09:42

    ADB to finance Baku Metro decarbonization project

    Finance
    09:33

    CBA currency exchange rates (27.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:23

    4 killed in Cameroon protests ahead of election results

    Other countries
    09:18

    Tropical Storm Melissa leaves over 1M without water in Dominican Republic

    Other countries
    09:00
    Video

    Report News Agency celebrating its 11th anniversary

    Media
    08:55

    Swedish actor Björn Andrésen dies at 70

    Art
    All News Feed