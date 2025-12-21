Top Egyptian diplomat describes Miami talks on Gaza as good

The meeting of mediators at the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas yielded positive results, giving hope for the soonest beginning of the implementation of the Gaza deal second phase, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said, Report informs via TASS.

"The talks in Miami were good, the atmosphere was favorable. We hope that we will soon proceed to the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement," he told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Forum ministerial meeting in Cairo.

According to the top Egyptian diplomat, he could not attend the Miami consultations but sent "high-ranking Egyptian diplomats," who discussed with their counterparts from Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States discussed arrange of issue of Gaza's future.

"The agenda included the work of the Board of Peace, the deployment of peacekeeping forces in the enclave, the establishment of a separate Palestinian administrative body, and the beginning of Gaza's restoration," he said.